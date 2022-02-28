Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,882 in the last 365 days.

Collaboration with Prince George’s County Leads to Apprehensions in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of D Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce apprehensions have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, February 25, 2022, in the 700 block of D Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 9:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspects and the victim’s vehicle were located in Prince George’s County.

 

On Friday, February 25, 2022, three 14 year-old juvenile males and a 16 year-old juvenile male, all of Northeast, DC, were apprehended and the victim’s vehicle was recovered with assistance from the Prince George’s County Police Department. Charges against the suspects are pending in the District of Columbia.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department thanks the Prince George’s County Police Department for their partnership and assistance with this case.

 

###

You just read:

Collaboration with Prince George’s County Leads to Apprehensions in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of D Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.