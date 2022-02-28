Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of Commodore Joshua Barney Drive, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest have been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, February 26, 2022, in the 3500 Block of Commodore Joshua Barney Drive, Northeast.

At approximately 3:21 pm, the victim agreed to meet the suspects to sell a vehicle using Facebook Marketplace. After the transaction was completed, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, 26 year-old Christopher Malcolm, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

