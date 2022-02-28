Additional Arrest Made in a Homicide: 6200 Block of 8th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an additional arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in the 6200 block of 8th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:35 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 42 year-old Arthur Daniels IV, of Northwest, DC.

Previously, on Friday, December 18, 2020, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged as an adult with First Degree Murder While Armed.

On Monday, February 28, 2022, 17 year-old Tre Prillerman, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged as an adult with First Degree Murder While Armed.

