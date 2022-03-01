Submit Release
See the World for Good a Sweet Weekly Creative Drawing Contest for Kids Launches

See The World for Good weekly creative drawing kids contest sponsored by Recruiting for Good, and rewarding LA's Best Treats #seetheworldforgood #recruitingforgood #makepositiveimpact www.SeetheWorldforGood.com See The World for Good weekly creative draw

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the weekly kids creative contest co-created with 10 year old NJ Girl. Best drawings win LA's Best Treats.

Inspire your kids to participate in See the World for Good, and win LA's Sweetest Treats!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences that make a positive impact.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "I co-created See the World for Good with 10 year old NJ girl 'InaMinute' to have fun in LA, and reward the sweetest treats (donuts, ice cream, pizza)."

Every month, InaMinute will create a positive theme for kids to draw; and every week she will choose a winner. The creative drawing contest is for 5 to 10 year olds. Recruiting for Good will reward $10 gift cards for LA's best donuts, ice cream, and pizza.

The purpose of the drawing contest is to have fun and inspire positive values.

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!

Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com

Love to support our kid initiatives; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program and earn sweet rewards (www.groceriesforoneyear.com) or gift your grandma groceries for one year!

See the World for Good a Sweet Weekly Creative Drawing Contest for Kids Launches

