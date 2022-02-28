Minister of Labour, the Honourable Stephen Mc Clashie M.P. receives courtesy call from Ambassador of the Dominican Republic, His Excellency Wellington Bencosme

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 28 - Minister of Labour the Honourable Stephen Mc Clashie M.P. received a courtesy call from the Ambassador of the Dominican Republic, His Excellency Wellington Bencosme on Monday, February 14th 2022. This meeting took place at the Ministry of Labour’s Head Office located at Level 6, Tower C, International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain.

The discussion included giving future consideration to possible collaboration between the Ministries of Labour of both the Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago. One of the possible areas for such collaboration is Child Labour. Further discussions will be held with the Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs to determine the way forward.