Temporary Suspension of Administration of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 28 - Port-of-Spain, 26th February, 2022: The public is advised that the current stock of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines will expire on Monday 28th February, 2022. Thus, from Tuesday 1st March, 2022, there will be a temporary suspension of the administration of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines pending the arrival of a new batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in the coming week. Sinopharm and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be administered.

Members of the public who are 18 years of age and older, and are not pregnant, can continue to access both the Sinopharm, and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at all designated vaccination locations, for 1st, 2nd and booster doses. It should be noted that any COVID-19 vaccine which has received World Health Organisation approval (Emergency Use Listing) may be used as a booster for any other approved COVID-19 vaccine.

The public is reminded that:

1.    Pregnant women in their 2nd and 3rd trimester should only receive the Pfizer- COVID-19 vaccine, at this time.

NB- Pregnant women who are in their 1st trimester are not advised to get the COVID-19 vaccine at this time.

2.    Minors aged 12 to 17 should only receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

NB - Those aged 5 to 11 should only receive the approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for that age group, when available.

Thus COVID-19 vaccination for persons in categories 1 and 2 listed above will be suspended until the new stock of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines become available. 

The Ministry of Health will continue to update that population on this matter, as required. For accurate and up to date information on the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, please visit the COVID-19 page of the Ministry of Health website at www.health.gov.tt/covid-19 or the Ministry’s social media pages.

