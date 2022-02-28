Collaboration between the NACC and Red Cross to support the Vulnerable PLHIV through meaningful Interim Relief Intervention

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 28 - 26th February, 2022

The National AIDS Coordinating Committee (NACC) has partnered and collaborated with the Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society (TTRCS) for ensuring that the most vulnerable among the People Living with HIV (PLHIV) are sustaining their health through proper nutrition.

On February 25th 2022, the NACC through its Secretariat provided the TTRCS with a Grant valued at sixty thousand dollars ($60,000.00) for the provision of Interim Relief Assistance to the HIV Community. This Grant will facilitate the provision of one hundred and fifty (150) hampers valued at four hundred dollars ($400.00) each to support the most vulnerable PLHIVs.

The Honourable Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister with responsibility for the National Response to HIV and AIDS portfolio, presented the cheque for the Grant to Ms. Jill De Bourg, President of TTRCS at the St. Clair Office. Also present were Mr. Ian Ramdahin, Permanent Secretary (Ag.) and Dr. Ayanna Sebro, Technical Director, both from the NACC Secretariat, and Ms. Magella Moreau, TTRCS’ Communication Officer.

The Minister thanked the TTRCS for their continued role in the national response and informed them that the NACC Secretariat will continue to explore options to support further interventions for assisting PLHIVs and at-risk key populations affected by COVID-19. The President of TTRCS would have highlighted that their mandate is to address the needs of the most vulnerable and since 2003, has approached HIV and AIDS as a humanitarian disaster, operationalizing its mission in the roll out of its HIV programming to render assistance to those in need without discrimination. In the prevention of the spread of HIV, improved access to social relief is crucial for ensuring PLHIVs are maintaining their health and adhering to their medication regime. As a first responder on the ground, TTRCS also recognise the COVID-19 pandemic has created additional health and livelihood challenges for many PLHIV, which can lead to a sense of greater isolation and loss of dignity. In supporting the national response both the NACC and the TTRCS have agreed to work together to reduce the spread of the virus as well as discourage the stigma faced by those impacted by the disease.

Through the strategic partnership forged between the NACC and the TTRCS, efforts will be made to advocate for parallel systems to support key population groups. Also as the NACC focuses on scaling up the national response for managing epidemic control of HIV, the services of TTRCS through its outreach testing, which values the confidentiality of its clients, will be utilized for lessening new infections and the elimination of stigma and discrimination.

In a world with escalating uncertainties, the welfare of the PLHIVs and vulnerable key populations, whose susceptibility to external risks would have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, is of paramount importance and the NACC will continue to explore other partnership options to support the prevention, treatment and care agenda for advancing the global effort to end AIDS by 2030.

