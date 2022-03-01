Medistics and RxCap to Offer Remote Patient Monitoring Services
Partnership to launch a turnkey solution for CMS RPM and RTM programsCLARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medistics LLC, a New Jersey-based care management company, announced a new partnership with RxCap, Inc., a Boston-based technology company focused on medication adherence and infrastructure for remote monitoring. This partnership enables both companies to provide a comprehensive Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) solution.
The new joint service offerings focus on Remote Monitoring Services so that patients can get the care they need, when they need it. This requires modular solutions that can integrate directly into our client’s care flow. Using Medistics + RxCap solutions allows for more efficient patient engagement leading to better health outcomes and potential reductions in overall cost of care.
One increasingly popular benefit to this partnership is that it enables QHCPs (Qualified Health Care Professionals) to offer reimbursable services by utilizing the existing and recently announced RPM/RTM programs for their patients. Essentially, QHCPs will be able to launch their own RPM/RTM services to provide more personalized and proactive care for their patients.
The new Remote Therapeutic Monitoring program allows clinicians to provide ongoing at-home treatment and monitoring for patients with musculoskeletal and respiratory conditions. We utilize medical devices that collect non-physiological data to monitor therapy/medication adherence and therapy/medication response in real-time.
“Provider-pharmacy partnerships are a critical component of effective care”, says Raj Shah, CEO of Medistics, “We believe pharmacists play an increasingly active role in patient care and the adoption of innovative technology will accelerate the transition and support the growth of our healthcare/patient care systems.”
“We are excited to partner with Medistics’s turnkey customizable RTM and RPM solutions,” says Sreeram Ramakrishnan, the CEO of RxCap. “Our open-architecture, full stack solution can enable our ecosystem partners to quickly launch efficient remote care services and have a complete clinical context for any patient intervention - medication, biometrics and physiological data.”
About Medistics:
Medistics is a New Jersey-based innovative care management company on a mission to redefine the healthcare experience by uniquely providing measurable data for personalized care that directly impacts the patients' health and wellness. Medistics provides a differentiated consumer experience and a world-class data and analytics engine that drives engagement and improves health change for the better by enabling care teams via our technology and integrated personal healthcare devices. Our product, a patient health engagement platform, integrates care management, concierge services, behavioral health, and wellness services to drive sustained engagement, lower costs and improve the health of our patients.
About RxCap:
RxCap, Inc. is a Boston-based prescription adherence and remote monitoring technology corporation enabling better patient outcomes. RxCap provides medical prescription compliance and remote monitoring products with data services to healthcare corporations. Through our broad hardware portfolio of devices, platforms and APIs, RxCap enables our clients to deliver intelligent care management services.
