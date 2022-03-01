Government of Saskatchewan Continues Efforts to Support Ukraine

CANADA, March 1 - Released on February 28, 2022

In response to the ongoing, unprovoked attack in Ukraine, the Government of Saskatchewan continues to work with ministries, crowns and agencies, as well as with partners in the Saskatchewan Ukrainian community to offer supports.

In recent days, the province has offered the following supports:

Donating $100,000 to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine;

Providing administrative support to the Saskatchewan-Ukraine Relations Advisory Committee (SURAC) through the government liaison and intergovernmental affairs;

Waiving long distance and text message charges from Canada to Ukraine for Sasktel customers, and roaming charges for those in Ukraine;

Prioritizing applications from Ukraine for the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program;

Communicating with the federal government regarding Saskatchewan's ability and willingness to accept refugees;

Working with post-secondary institutions to determine the impact on international students and potential supports;

Raising Ukraine's flag, which will continue to fly indefinitely outside the Legislative Building; and

Effective immediately, Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority will delist Russian products from its distribution centre and retail stores. Private retailers are encouraged to do the same.

Russia should be met with severe and immediate trade sanctions and the Government of Saskatchewan supports the sanctions imposed by the federal government and other nations across the world. The government also continues to call for the immediate end to the importation of Russian oil and natural gas.

For any Saskatchewan individuals who may be out of the country, the following resources from the Government of Canada should be used:

Canadians in need of emergency consular assistance can contact the embassy by email at KYIV-Consular@international.gc.ca

At any time, Canadians can also contact Global Affairs Canada's 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre by phone at +1 613 996 8885 by email at sos@international.gc.ca or by SMS at +1 613 686 3658.

As well, the Government of Canada is encouraging people to sign up for the Registration of Canadians Abroad, so that critical information and updates can be directly communicated to those individuals. Individuals can register at https://travel.gc.ca/travelling/registration.

Donations from the public in support of humanitarian efforts can be made to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress at https://www.cufoundation.ca/donate/ or through the Canadian Red Cross in which the Government of Canada will match donations made between February 24, 2022, and March 18, 2022, up to a maximum of $10 million.

Ukrainian culture and traditions are deeply embedded in Saskatchewan, as approximately 15 per cent of our province's residents trace all or part of their ancestry to Ukraine.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Julie Leggott Executive Council and Office of the Premier Regina Phone: 306-787-9619 Email: julie.leggott@gov.sk.ca