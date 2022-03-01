WEINBERG GONSER LLP ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF CHRISTOPHER FROST TO NAME PARTNER AND ACCOMPANYING NAME CHANGE.
Weinberg Gonser LLP is proud to announce the promotion of its Chair of Litigation, Christopher Frost, to Name Partner, and its new law firm name: WEINBERG GONSER FROST LLP. Says Frost, “I am grateful and proud to work with this amazing group of people. This firm shares a singular view: our clients are people, not profit centers, and we are unrelenting in our efforts to protect their best legal interests. I am also proud of the ethnically- and gender-diverse group of attorneys with whom I am fortunate to practice.” Founding Partner Lee Weinberg notes that “Chris is an excellent lawyer and leader who brings a unique and infectious energy to our firm. Chris’ initiatives and “all in” leadership style have attracted and motivated new talent to join our already highly-skilled group of litigators and turned our litigation department into a real powerhouse.”
Frost has a broad-based litigation practice in which he represents domestic clients from across the United States as well as international clients from countries such as China, Taiwan, Canada, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Ireland. Frost represents, among others, professional athletes; music industry professionals; real estate development companies; product manufacturers and distributors; private equity funds; cannabis companies; internet startups; art and fashion magazines; authors; production companies and producers; service industry providers; charitable and non-profit organizations; medical and dental professionals; newspaper publishers; and entrepreneurs.
“There is not a business dispute that this litigation department cannot handle. We litigate against some of the largest and most well-respected law firms in the country in antitrust class actions; employment litigation; real estate litigation; entertainment disputes; general commercial matters; contract disputes; fraud and business tort litigation; consumer class actions; and shareholder and partnership disputes. Our flexible approach to billing and client service allows us to handle matters ranging from five- to nine-figure disputes,” notes Frost. “To each client, their dispute is our most important one, and we tailor our approach to meet that expectation.”
Frost’s approach and practice complements the values and full-service nature of the Firm, which has a significant corporate group that concentrates to a large degree on the financial and other needs of entrepreneur-led businesses and those who own or invest in them. Founding Partner Tye Gonser describes the firm as “people-centered lawyers focused on understanding client goals and helping to achieve them. We view relationships with our clients in terms of years, not billable hours.” Those values reflect in the growth of the Firm.
Founded in 2009, the newly-minted WEINBERG GONSER FROST LLP has a current stable of 27 attorneys and growing. The Firm represents domestic and international clients involved in a wide variety of business ventures and industries, including beauty and wellness, digital media, entertainment and sports, restaurant and hospitality, and technology. Although officed in Los Angeles, California, Weinberg Gonser Frost hosts broader geographic capabilities, with attorneys licensed to practice law in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, the District of Columbia, Oregon, and the United Kingdom. The Firm’s lawyers include former “Big Law” attorneys, heads and senior executives of television networks, film finance executives, tech company founders, “fin-tech” executives, and military veterans, among others.
