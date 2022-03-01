Recruiting for Good Congratulates 9 Year Old Girl RubyRose for Landing The Sweetest Gig
RubyRose is a 9 year old who works on The Sweetest Gigs, tasting and reviews LA's Best Chocolate #rubyrose #thesweetestgigs www.TheSweetestGigs.com
RubyRose is a 9 year old who works on The Sweetest Gigs, tasting and reviews LA's Best Chocolate #rubyred #thesweetestgigs www.TheSweetestGigs.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Gigs. LA Girl RubyRose, will work every month tasting the best chocolate and writing sweet reviews.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "RubyRose congratulations on landing The Sweetest Gig...look forward to your reviews!"
RubyRose is a 9 year old LA girl who landed The Sweetest Gig to taste LA's Best chocolate and write reviews.
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
Love to support our kid initiatives; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program and earn sweet rewards (www.groceriesforoneyear.com) or gift your grandma groceries for one year!
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn