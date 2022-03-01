Submit Release
Dynamic message signs installed on US 14 and US 16 near Dayton and Buffalo

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation recently installed two dynamic messaging signs (DMS) at two mountain route locations.

These electronic signs were installed to inform travelers of conditions or closures on these two mountain passes.

Dynamic message signs are one of many structures the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s traffic programs use to promote road safety and awareness. The goal of the DMS is to provide travelers with information about unique driving conditions, events and alerts – in this case, at mile marker 82.59 on US 14 west of Dayton and mile marker 88.56 on US 16 west of Buffalo.

Contractors have spent the past few months installing these structures which includes bringing a power supply and communications system to the boards.  Construction of the DMS boards has been completed and a thirty-day testing period will begin on March 2.  

Travelers’ will see the message ‘TEST’ on these two boards for the next few weeks.  This testing period allows WYDOT’s Traffic Management System to validate the system and make sure messages on the boards can be managed remotely. 

Once the testing period is over, the DMS boards will be used to inform travelers of road conditions, traffic alerts, closures and other relevant messages.

PHOTO:  A new dynamic message sign located at mile marker 82.59 on US 14 west of Dayton, Wyo.

 

###

