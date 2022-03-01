BiCupid: 5 Things to Know Before Dating a Bisexual Women

LOS ANGLES, CALIFORNIA, US, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world has made huge strides in embracing the LGBTQ community. But for some reason, people are still confused about the issues surrounding bisexuality. As a professional dating site, BiCupid manages to help plenty of bisexual singles and couples find the right partner. BiCupid reveals 5 things to people who choose to date bisexuals.

1. Bisexual women are still a person who wants to find a loving and caring partner for a respectful relationship. Not only should you support her and show her you are fine with that, but you should also encourage her to embrace her sexuality.

2. Yes, she is really bisexual. Most people want to be recognized fully for who they are. And, that does not mean that her identity as a bisexual was a phase or confusion on her part.

3. Do not mention threesome. Bisexual does not equal non-monogamous. When finding a bi girl who isn't into exclusive relationships, it's still a really shit chat-up line and will immediately lessen the chances of most women continuing the conversation.

4. Don't try to compare yourself to her ex, especially if they are women. It might be weird to think she dated the same sex before you, but none of that matters now because she's with you.

5. She is not greedy. Bisexual women haven’t suddenly become straight or ‘greedy.’ They just want to find someone who treats her with respect and with who they can form a connection.

“Dating a bisexual woman, like dating anybody, comes with its own set of challenges and can be quite the change of pace. Generally speaking, leaning towards one gender does not in any way diminish the attractiveness to anyone else they like or have ever liked.” Stated Jennifer Malia, the spokesperson of the BiCupid.

