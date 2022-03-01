Submit Release
I-10 restrictions, closures start this week (March 1) in West Valley

49753787903_5625162d8e_c.jpgPHOENIX – Drivers who use Interstate 10 in the West Valley at night or on weekends should expect restrictions and consider using alternate routes while pavement improvement work is taking place over the next several months, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

  • I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes in either direction in areas between 75th Avenue and Avondale Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weeknights starting Tuesday evening, March 1.
  • Westbound I-10 will be closed between 75th Avenue and Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 7). The northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed. The westbound I-10 on-ramp at 67th Avenue also will be closed. 

Detours: Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes including westbound/southbound Loop 101 in the West Valley. Traffic exiting westbound I-10 at 75th Avenue this weekend can detour to McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to travel beyond the closure.

As part of a $12 million project to improve I-10’s riding surface in areas between I-17 and Avondale Boulevard, crews have been working since last fall to remove sections of worn asphalt. 

Crews will now focus on smoothing the freeway’s concrete pavement with a process called diamond grinding. Specialized machines with rotating drums containing diamond-tipped blades are used to remove a thin layer of the freeway’s existing pavement while also adding small grooves to the surface. 

The diamond grinding process has been used on several other sections of Valley freeways, including Loop 101 (Price Freeway) between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the southeast Valley; Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) between I-17 and Pima Road in the north Valley; and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) between I-10 and Loop 101 in the Chandler area.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides information and updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT

