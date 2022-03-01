Attorney General Ford Announces Conviction of Health Care Company, Owner in Medicaid Fraud Case

Las Vegas, NV – Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Kimberly Rashone Broussard, 53, of Las Vegas, and Phenomenal Angels, LLC (“Phenomenal Angels”), were sentenced today in a Medicaid fraud case involving billing for services that were not provided to Medicaid recipients.

Phenomenal Angels was sentenced for a category D felony offense of Submitting False Claims, Medicaid Fraud and Kimberly Rashone Broussard was sentenced for a Gross Misdemeanor offense of Intentional Failure to Maintain Adequate Records by District Court Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells. Judge Lilly-Spells sentenced Broussard to 364 days in jail, suspended, and placed her on probation for one year. As part of the sentence, Phenomenal Angels was also ordered to pay $223,248 in restitution. The fraud occurred between January 2017 and June 2018.

“Healthcare providers must remain cognizant that the privilege of receiving taxpayer funds for providing services comes with the obligation to maintain accurate records and submit truthful billings to Nevada Medicaid,” said AG Ford. “My office will hold health care companies and their owners accountable for failing to abide by their obligations as approved Nevada Medicaid providers.”

The investigation began after the MFCU received a complaint from the Surveillance Utilization and Review (“SUR”) unit of Medicaid against Phenomenal Angels, a Rehabilitative Mental Health (“RMH”) Medicaid provider. The report alleged that billings submitted by Phenomenal Angels to Medicaid between January 2017 and April 2018 exceeded the maximum number of service hours in a 24-hour period. The investigation revealed that Phenomenal Angels billed excessive service hours under the names of at least two providers purportedly employed by Phenomenal Angels during the above-referenced period. The investigation further revealed the providers were not employed by Phenomenal Angels for significant part of the time and further did not provide any services to many of the Medicaid recipients for whom Phenomenal Angels billed Medicaid for services by the two providers. Further, Broussard and Phenomenal Angels failed to maintain the required documentation supporting such purported services

The MFCU investigates and prosecutes financial fraud by those providing healthcare services or goods to Medicaid patients. The MFCU also investigates and prosecutes instances of elder abuse or neglect. The Nevada MFCU receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award. The remaining 25% is funded by the State of Nevada, MFCU. Persons convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation. Anyone wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.

The case was prosecuted by Steve Sidhu, Senior Deputy Attorney General.

The criminal information for Broussard and Phenomenal Angels is attached. To file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General, click here.

###