What Does the New ISO 27002:2022 Update Mean? Learn More on The Virtual CISO Podcast
The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security
This podcast offers business and technical leaders how to make the most of impending impacts to ISO 27001 information security management systems (ISMS).”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After eight years, there’s a new 2022 version of ISO 20002. Also coming soon is an “amendment” to the Annex A controls in ISO 27001:2013. How will the new ISO 27002:2022 impact businesses, and when do they need to comply? Listen and find out!
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner, Pivot Point Security
The new ISO 27002:2022 version was released on February 15, revealing the first changes to the structure of the ISO 27001/27002 control framework since before British Standard 7799 became ISO 17799 in over 20 years ago. The new taxonomy is significantly different—as is the control set. Down to 93 controls from 114, it reflects major consolidation and renaming plus 11 new controls. What is the rationale for the changes, how will they affect organizations and how much time is there to prepare?
To answer all the key questions about ISO 27002:2022, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features Danny Manimbo and Ryan Mackie, Principals at Schellman, who helped design the new standard. The show’s host is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• What’s new and what’s not with ISO 27002
• The thought process and rationale behind the changes
• A sneak peek at “attributes” and some of the ways a business can apply them
• An overview of the new control set and how it improves over previous versions
• All about the “grace period” for getting certified to the amended ISO 27001
For business and technical leaders who need a comprehensive “big picture” of how to make the most of impending impacts to ISO 27001 information security management system (ISMS), this podcast offers an inside track into the standard’s development process.
To listen to this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
Richard Rebetti
Pivot Point Security
+1 732-456-5618
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn