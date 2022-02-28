(Subscription required) California defense attorneys and former public defenders hailed President Joe Biden's selection of U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former federal public defender herself. But several state attorneys, on the left and right, expressed disappointment that California Supreme Court Justice Leondra R. Kruger — a reported finalist for the vacancy — was not chosen.
You just read:
In California, praise for Jackson but lamentations for Kruger
