In California, praise for Jackson but lamentations for Kruger

(Subscription required) California defense attorneys and former public defenders hailed President Joe Biden's selection of U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former federal public defender herself. But several state attorneys, on the left and right, expressed disappointment that California Supreme Court Justice Leondra R. Kruger — a reported finalist for the vacancy — was not chosen. 

