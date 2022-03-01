Collaboration with Prince George’s County Leads to Apprehensions in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of D Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce apprehensions have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, February 25, 2022, in the 700 block of D Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspects and the victim’s vehicle were located in Prince George’s County.

On Friday, February 25, 2022, three 14 year-old juvenile males and a 16 year-old juvenile male, all of Northeast, DC, were apprehended and the victim’s vehicle was recovered with assistance from the Prince George’s County Police Department. Charges against the suspects are pending in the District of Columbia.

The Metropolitan Police Department thanks the Prince George’s County Police Department for their partnership and assistance with this case.

