Teachers and students who have resided in Tanzhou in the past 14 days will be suspended from face-to-face classes from March 1

MACAU, February 28 - In response to the changes in the epidemic situation in Tanzhou, in order to cooperate with the epidemic prevention measures, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has notified schools to arrange their school staff and students who live in Tanzhou but have returned to school today to take separation measures for epidemic prevention purposes. After communicating with the health department, the DSEDJ announced that school staff and students of higher education institutions and non-tertiary education schools who have resided in Tanzhou in the past 14 days will suspend face-to-face classes from March 1 (Tuesday), and students will study at home instead. Their assessments will be handled flexibly.

The DSEDJ will closely communicate with the health department about the changes in the epidemic situation in Tanzhou; if the epidemic situation stabilises, the date of class resumption will be announced in due course. The DSEDJ calls on all students and school staff to avoid going to Tanzhou unless it is necessary, and parents should take their minor children to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

If necessary, please contact the Novel Coronavirus Response Coordination Centre (Tel: 853 2870 0800 (24 hours); Email: info.cdc@ssm.gov.mo; Enquiry Platform: https://www.ssm.gov. mo/covidq), or contact the DSEDJ via email or phone, email: webmaster@dsedj.gov.mo; Tel: 853 8397 2394 (during office hours).