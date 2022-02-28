Employment survey for November 2021-January 2022

MACAU, February 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that both the general unemployment rate (3.2%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (4.2%) for November 2021-January 2022 increased by 0.1 percentage point from the previous period (October-December 2021). Meanwhile, the underemployment rate dropped by 0.8 percentage points to 3.2%.

The labour force living in Macao totalled 391,400 and the labour force participation rate was 69.9%. Total employment went up by 1,900 from the previous period to 379,000 and the number of employed residents rose by 2,000 to 284,500, attributable to an increase in the demand for local manpower in connection with a number of events held before the Lunar New Year. Analysed by industry, employment in Real Estate & Business Activities increased, while that in Gaming & Junket Activities decreased.

Number of the unemployed grew by 500 from the previous period to 12,400. Among the unemployed searching for a new job, most of them were previously engaged in Gaming & Junket Activities and in the Construction sector. Meanwhile, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job decreased by 1.1 percentage points to 9.7% of the total unemployed.

Number of the underemployed fell by 3,100 from the previous period to 12,600, with a notable drop in the number of those engaged in Gaming & Junket Activities.

In comparison with November 2020-January 2021, the unemployment rate rose by 0.5 percentage points, while the underemployment rate and the labour force participation rate dropped by 1.2 and 0.6 percentage points respectively.

The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore Macao residents and non-resident workers who work in Macao but live outside the territory are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 86,600 Macao residents and non-resident workers worked in Macao but lived outside the territory during the reference period; when including these individuals, total labour force was 478,000, an increase of 2,900 from the previous period.