PHILIPPINES, February 28 - Press Release February 28, 2022 Don't bet your life on e-sabong - Villanueva Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva pushed for the immediate stoppage of e-sabong or online cockfighting operations in the country because of its negative social effects. "E-sabong should not be allowed to operate if we cannot protect our countrymen against the negative social effects of gambling. Money is not the only thing at stake here, but also the lives of our people," the senator said. This was the senator's statement after he questioned PAGCOR's involvement in e-sabong based on its own charter during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs last Thursday. "This representation was part of the House of Representatives when we opposed the passage of the PAGCOR Charter in 2007. According to Section 10 of Republic Act No. 9487 or the amended PAGCOR Charter, cockfighting is not included in games that PAGCOR is allowed to authorize, license, and regulate. What is the legal basis for PAGOR to grant licenses for e-sabong operations?," Villanueva asked. The hearing last Thursday also revealed that PAGCOR has no prevailing mechanisms for e-sabong operators to implement regulation banning government workers to participate in its gambling operations. "Let's stop e-sabong operations if PAGCOR cannot stop government officials or even the police from betting. If this were a different business, the government has already shut this down," the senator said. Villanueva also said that the kin of individuals with gambling problems can file a complaint to prevent these individuals from entering establishments like casinos, known as the "Responsible Player Gaming Exclusion." But PAGCOR said during the hearing that such a system has yet to be implemented for e-sabong. The senator also called attention to how easy it is to violate these guidelines because of access to betting on e-sabong through online payment platforms. Villanueva said that it only takes two minutes for a government employee, a minor, or even OFWs to register and bet because of insufficient identity and age verification mechanisms. PAGCOR confirmed that they can suspend gambling licenses if there are violations to these regulations such as allowing minors to bet. Villanueva also mentioned that pathological gambling causes mental disease, which results to the destruction of families, crime, and even suicide. The senator supported a Senate resolution urging the PAGCOR to suspend the license of e-sabong operators as long as the case of the reportedly missing 31 sabungeros are still unresolved. "Trabaho po at hindi sugal ang magbibigay ng oportunidad sa mga Pilipino. Hindi po tayo papayag na mabalewala ito dahil sa sugal na hindi oportunidad kundi panganib ang hatid sa ating mga kababayan," Villanueva said in Filipino. __________________________________________________________________________ "Huwag itaya ang buhay sa e-sabong" - Villanueva Mariing isinulong ni Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva ang agarang pagpapatigil ng operasyon ng e-sabong sa bansa dahil sa negatibong epekto ng naturang sugal sa lipunan. "Hindi dapat mag-operate ang e-sabong hangga't hindi natin nasisigurado na protektado ang ating taumbayan mula sa negative social effects ng sugal. Hindi lang po pera ang itinataya dito, kundi buhay na rin ng ating mamamayan," sabi ng senador. Ito ang naging pahayag ng senador sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs noong Huwebes nang kwestiyunin ang Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation patungkol sa e-sabong at sinabing hindi maaring magbigay ng lisensya at magregulate ang PAGCOR ng sabong sa bansa. "Bahagi po tayo ng Kamara de Representante na tumutol sa pagpasa ng PAGCOR Charter noong 2007. Ayon sa Section 10 ng Republic Act No. 9487 o ang amended PAGCOR Charter, hindi kasama ang "cockfighting" o sabong sa mga sugal na maaaring bigyan ng license to operate at i-regulate ng PAGCOR. Ano ang legal basis ng PAGCOR para magbigay ng lisensya sa mga e-sabong operations?," tanong ni Villanueva. Lumabas rin sa pagdinig noong Huwebes na wala pang umiiral na mekanismo ang PAGCOR para ipatupad ng mga e-sabong operators ang mga regulasyon gaya ng pagbabawal sa mga opisyal ng gobyerno na lumahok sa sugal na ito. "Ipatigil muna natin ang operasyon ng e-sabong kung hindi pa kayang pigilan ng PAGCOR ang pagsali dito ng mga opisyal ng gobyerno o mga kapulisan. Kung ibang negosyo ito, napasara na ito agad ng gobyerno," sabi ng senador. Sinabi din ni Villanueva na maaaring ireklamo at ipagbawal ng mga kaanak ng indibidwal na may gambling problem ang makapasok sa mga establisimyento kagaya ng mga casino, o ang tinatawag na "Responsible Player Gaming Exclusion." Subalit ani ng PAGCOR noong pagdinig na wala pang ganitong sistema para sa e-sabong. Binigyang atensyon din ni Villanueva na madaling malabag ang mga patakarang ito dahil napakadaling tumaya at maglaro ng e-sabong gamit ang mga online payment platforms. Ani ni Villanueva, sa loob ng dalawang minuto ay maaring magrehistro at maglaro ang mga empleyado ng gobyerno, pati na rin ang mga menor de edad at kahit overseas Filipino workers, dahil walang sapat na identity and age verification mechanisms na umiiral. Kinumpirma din ng PAGCOR na maari nilang suspindihin o ipatigil ang isang lisensya ng operator kapag may nagaganap na mga paglabag sa mga regulasyon tulad ng pagpayag sa kabataan na maglaro o tumaya. Binanggit din ni Villanueva na nagdudulot ng mental disease ang pathological gambling, na humahantong sa pagkasira ng pamilya, krimen, at suicide. Sinuportahan ni Villanueva ang Senate Resolution na naghihimok sa PAGCOR na suspendihin ang lisensya ng mga e-sabong operators hangga't hindi pa nareresolba ang napabalitang pagkawala ng 31 na sabungerong sangkot sa naturang sugal. "Trabaho po at hindi sugal ang magbibigay ng oportunidad sa mga Pilipino. Hindi po tayo papayag na mabalewala ito dahil sa sugal na hindi oportunidad kundi panganib ang hatid sa ating mga kababayan," dagdag ni Villanueva.