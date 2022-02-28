PHILIPPINES, February 28 - Press Release February 28, 2022 Gordon envisions Bukidnon as major agriculture hub through RICH bill Senator Richard J. Gordon has relayed his vision in promoting the province of Bukidnon through food, tourism and infrastructure development during his visit Malaybalay City last week. Gordon said that the province needs to be empowered with facilities in order to unleash its full potential. "Bukidnon has more land and potential. You are the food basket literally, the water source, and certainly you need the transportation. One thing that I'd like to push is for the [Mindanao] railroad," Gordon told reporters. "...You need a railroad going, say from Davao to Bukidnon, all the way to Zamboanga. You have a circular railroad," he continued. Gordon cited the presence of a sturdy railroad line in the development of certain areas, naming the United States of America (USA), Japan, and China as models for economic upliftment through the railway network. Once the railroad network is built, Bukidnon farmers will be able to quickly transport produce to several areas across Mindanao, including nearby Cagayan de Oro City, where he aims to set up a regional commercial hub. With the transport of goods to Cagayan de Oro, the products could be transported through its airport and seaports to other parts of the country, and the world. As author of Senate Bill 1549, which seeks to establish the Regional Investment and Infrastructure Coordinating Hub, Gordon said that the proposed measure will benefit farmers the most. "Kahit anong itanim mo dito, tutubo. Kailangan organized iyan. If you have this, hindi lang manufacturing hub iyan; pwede kang maglagay ng bangko, ng industrial hub, agricultural, development and scientific park," Gordon pointed out. "The technology goes to the farmer. Dapat talaga mayroong airport and seaports na madali pagdalhan. Ginawa ko iyan sa Subic," added the former Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) chief. Gordon headed to the picturesque province as part of his two-day stay in Northern Mindanao, participating as a guest candidate in the Robredo-Pangilinan senatorial slate. He was well-received in Malaybalay and Valencia, where he met with local politicians who expressed their support in his election bid. Talking with several mayors and other civic leaders, Gordon stressed the importance of good governance and political will to improve the situation of their constituents. As chairman of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), Gordon was welcomed by residents of the PRC's village, where he was able to build 570 houses. Many of the residents were relocated there after suffering huge losses stemming from the fallout caused by Typhoons Sendong and Pablo in the early 2010s.