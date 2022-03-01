Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,817 in the last 365 days.

Carl O. Sherman named to Criminal Justice Legislative Oversight Committee

member image

Carl O. Sherman named to Criminal Justice Legislative Oversight Committee  print page

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.
02/28/2022

LANCASTER – State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109) was one of three State Representatives appointed last week to the Texas House of Representatives Criminal Justice Legislative Oversight Committee by Speaker of the Texas House Dade Phelan.

“Criminal Justice has always been one of my priority initiatives since I was elected as a State Representative for District 109,” said Representative Sherman. “I appreciate Speaker Phelan’s trust in appointing me to the Criminal Justice Legislative Oversight Committee and as always, I will endeavor/work to ensure that fair and equitable treatment is had by all.”

The Criminal Justice Legislative Oversight Committee provides objective research, analysis, and recommendations to help guide state criminal justice policies.

State Representative’s Andrew Murr (R-53) and Ed Thompson (R-29) were also named to the Committee alongside Representative Sherman.

“I sincerely look forward to providing recommendations and objectivity in my role on this very important committee to continue positive change and transformation in the criminal justice system,” Sherman concluded.

For media interested in speaking to Representative Sherman in more detail about his role on this committee, please contact Rita Cook at Rita.Cook@house.texas.gov or 818-219-0132.

About District 109: Representative Sherman proudly represents the citizens of House District 109, which includes DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Glenn Heights, Hutchins, Lancaster, Wilmer, as well as parts of Ovilla, Ferris, Seagoville, Grand Prairie and Dallas. He serves on the House Appropriations Committee, the House Corrections Committee and, also served on the Texas Commission on Judicial Selection. Most recently he was appointed to the Criminal Justice Legislative Oversight Committee and he also serves as a Deputy Democratic Whip.

Follow us on our social media outlets @carlshermantx on Facebook |Twitter| Instagram

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.424

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0953

(512) 463-5887 Fax

103 N. Dallas Avenue

Lancaster, Texas 75146

(972) 227-1064

You just read:

Carl O. Sherman named to Criminal Justice Legislative Oversight Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.