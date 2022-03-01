Carl O. Sherman named to Criminal Justice Legislative Oversight Committee

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

02/28/2022

LANCASTER – State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109) was one of three State Representatives appointed last week to the Texas House of Representatives Criminal Justice Legislative Oversight Committee by Speaker of the Texas House Dade Phelan.

“Criminal Justice has always been one of my priority initiatives since I was elected as a State Representative for District 109,” said Representative Sherman. “I appreciate Speaker Phelan’s trust in appointing me to the Criminal Justice Legislative Oversight Committee and as always, I will endeavor/work to ensure that fair and equitable treatment is had by all.”

The Criminal Justice Legislative Oversight Committee provides objective research, analysis, and recommendations to help guide state criminal justice policies.

State Representative’s Andrew Murr (R-53) and Ed Thompson (R-29) were also named to the Committee alongside Representative Sherman.

“I sincerely look forward to providing recommendations and objectivity in my role on this very important committee to continue positive change and transformation in the criminal justice system,” Sherman concluded.

About District 109: Representative Sherman proudly represents the citizens of House District 109, which includes DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Glenn Heights, Hutchins, Lancaster, Wilmer, as well as parts of Ovilla, Ferris, Seagoville, Grand Prairie and Dallas. He serves on the House Appropriations Committee, the House Corrections Committee and, also served on the Texas Commission on Judicial Selection. Most recently he was appointed to the Criminal Justice Legislative Oversight Committee and he also serves as a Deputy Democratic Whip.

