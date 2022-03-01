Teen Competition puts spotlight on work zone safety; $5,000 in prizes up for grabs

Schools and teenagers have a chance to win a total of $5,000 in prizes by taking part in the Work Zone Awareness Week Teen Competition.

The competition is the result of a partnership between the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee Highway Safety Office, and Tennessee Road Builders Association.

The aim is to bring awareness to National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW), which is held April 11-15. It is an annual spring campaign held at the start of construction season that encourages safe driving through highway work zones. The key message is for drivers to use extra caution in work zones. We want drivers to “Work with Us”, “Move Over,” and “Slow Down.”

For the month of March, schools and teens can earn points by completing activities centered around work zone safety and awareness, competing for the chance to win thousands of dollars in prizes.

One of the featured activities is a TikTok/Instagram Reel competition. The best short video that supports the messaging of NWZAW will be awarded $1,500 and will be featured on the state agencies’ social media platforms. Second place will receive $750 and third place will receive $250.

The other activities have been assigned a point value and prizes will be awarded to individuals, schools, or classes with the highest point total. The first-place winner will also receive $1,500 and be featured on the state agencies’ social media platforms. Second place will receive $750 and third place will receive $250. For the list of activities click here.

Protecting the men and women working on our roadways is a critical initiative for drivers of every age. It’s our hope that these activities will encourage teenagers and their families to #slowdown and #moveover while in a work zone.

Visit https://reducetncrashes.org/content/nwzaw-2022 for competition details and guidelines.