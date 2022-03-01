Premier Health And Holistic Medicine Releases Guide On How Lyme Disease Is Spread
EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Health and Holistic Medicine released a guide on how Lyme disease is spread and how to prevent infection. The warmer seasons are when people are most at risk for infection as they return to outdoor activities.
Lyme disease is spread through tick bites. When ticks feed on animals with a bloodborne infection with the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, it can be transmitted to humans. Transmission happens when an infected tick feeds on a human.
Ticks latch onto hard-to-see places on the human body that can make them hard to detect. Some ticks may even secrete saliva that acts as an antihistamine, so the host won’t know the tick is there. Most transmissions of Lyme disease occur if the tick has been attached for 36 to 48 hours.
When people travel through dense brush or grass, they are most at risk for a tick to latch onto them. Ticks can’t fly or jump so they will perch themselves on the blades of grass with their upper legs outstretched. When humans walk by, they will attach themselves and find a place to bite.
Depending on the tick species and life stage, it can take anywhere from 10 minutes to two hours to prepare for feeding. Once the tick has found a spot to feed on, it will cut the skin’s surface and insert its feeding tube. Some ticks have barbed feeding tubes that will hold them in place, while others secrete a cement-
like substance to keep them attached.
People can avoid tick bites by:
• Avoiding walking through dense vegetation
• Wearing protective clothing or gear
• Using insect repellent on clothes
When people return inside, they should closely inspect their clothes and body. It’s also advised to take a shower within two hours of returning indoors as it reduces the risk of Lyme disease transmission.
Dr. Ridinger from Premier Health and Holistic Medicine is a holistic medicine practitioner in Leesburg, Virginia, specializing in treating Lyme disease. For people who have discovered a bullseye rash or have flu-like symptoms, they can reach Dr. Ridinger to make an appointment by vising the Premier Health and Holistic Medicine website.
