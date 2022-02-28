Rabid Horse Confirmed in Pickens; Three Livestock Potentially Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 28, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a horse from Central, S.C., near Browning Road and Maw Bridge Road, has tested positive for rabies. The horse was in Georgia when it began showing symptoms and was submitted to Georgia’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for testing. This is an ongoing investigation.

No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Three horses, however, in South Carolina that shared a paddock with the rabid horse may have been exposed. DHEC is working with the Georgia Department of Public Health to identify any other potential exposures.

The horse was submitted to Georgia’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for testing on February 23, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on February 24, 2022. DHEC was notified of the results on February 25, 2022.

South Carolina law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies and revaccinated at a frequency to provide continuous protection of the pet from rabies using a vaccine approved by the Department and licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Livestock are also susceptible to rabies and all livestock with USDA approved rabies vaccinations should be vaccinated. Cattle and horses are the most frequently reported infected livestock species. Species for which licensed vaccines are not available (goat and swine), that have frequent contact with humans, or are considered valuable, should also be vaccinated.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal," said Terri McCollister, DHEC’s Rabies Program Team Leader. "It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets, and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind.”

If you believe that you, your family members, or your pets have come in contact with this horse or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Greenville office at (864) 372-3273 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

This horse is the second animal in Pickens County to test positive for rabies in 2022. There have been eight cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2021, eight of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Pickens County.

Contact information for local Environmental Affairs offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies, visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.

