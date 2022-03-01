Submit Release
Companion Sciences, R&D Innovator of Proprietary CBD Formulations, Announces Commercialization of Joint Mobility Product

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companion Sciences, a startup that is investigating the ability of CBD to potentiate the bioavailability of a range of nutrients and other compounds, today announced that it will be commercializing its novel, patent-pending CBD + Glucosamine joint mobility supplement in the United States.

Companion Sciences’ proprietary formulation significantly improves the bioavailability and penetration of CBD and Glucosamine into the synovial fluid as compared to other products in the market. Companion Sciences' product line will address pain and inflammation symptoms related to a variety of joint conditions, and with its improved bioavailability and penetration, is expected to further enhance positive outcomes.

The commercialization of Companion Sciences’ intellectual property will be done in strategic partnership with Kazmira, a best-in-class, science-based company dedicated to improving life through self-care, cannabinoid-based products. Kazmira, which received a $50M minority investment from Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO), will have the exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the line of consumer products across all channels.

“Our unique CBD + Glucosamine product line has the ability to materially improve the quality of life for millions and the formulation will define the future of the CBD marketplace,” said Golan Vaknin, CEO of Companion Sciences. "While the needs of the population are clear - muscular-skeletal (MSK) conditions afflict nearly half of all US adults and over 12 billion people globally - there has been a profound innovation gap in serving this population with OTC products. Our R&D platform, now paired with Kazmira's ability to develop, scale, and market products, will play a significant role in addressing this innovation gap."

The first of Companion Sciences’ products are expected to come to market in Q3 2022.

For more information, please contact Golan Vaknin at golan@esevrd.com.


About COMPANION SCIENCES:
COMPANION SCIENCES is a life sciences company with a research focus on novel formulations of CBD that potentiate the bio-absorption of a range of nutraceuticals and food supplements, while simultaneously enhancing the availability of CBD itself. We are pursuing patent-protected cocktail formulations that address a range of needs among people and pets related to physical and emotional well-being. For more information, please visit: www.companion-sciences.com.

Susan Mallory
Mission1 Public Relations
+1 551-404-3963
Susan@Mission1PR.com

