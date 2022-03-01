Leaf Trading Cards and WAX Huddle Up For Pro Set Power Football NFTs
The Superstar Collectibles Manufacturer is Back on WAX For A Second TimeLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Leaf Trading Cards announced their next exciting NFT release, the 2021 Pro Set Power Football NFT collection on Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX). Leaf Trading Cards, founded by CEO Brian Gray, has been dedicated to delivering an exceptional collecting experience since 2010. This drop marks Leaf’s second endeavor in the world of digital collectibles on WAX.
The 2021 Pro Set Power Football NFT collection will be available exclusively on the WAX blockchain starting March 8th at 9 AM PT.
A total of 8,265 Packs featuring 187 Players will be available - of the 82,650 total unique virtual cards in the entire collection, there are only 9 Rarities among them. These include:
Bronze 55.559%
Platinum 22.399%
Emerald 11.313%
Purple 5.656%
Red 2.263%
Silver 1.131%
Gold 0.226%
Fire 0.226%
Ice 0.226%
Only one pack style will be available and each will contain 10 pre-minted NFTs retailing for $25 per pack. Packs will be sold directly through the all new Leaf Digital Trading Cards online store. Powered by the new Shopify app Waxify, all sales will be available for purchase in USD via credit card or PayPal.
“2021 Pro Set Power Football is an incredible follow up to our successful premier NFT launch,” said Brian Gray, CEO of Leaf Trading Cards. “Look for an awesome group of college football superstars as well as top NFL rookies. We are excited to bring this NFT collection to market, and now with Waxify, we can continue to release digital collections quickly and directly to our loyal fans.”
The 2021 Pro Set Power Football NFT collection offers NFT enthusiasts and fans of Leaf Trading Cards a new stage to own and trade collectibles featuring some of the best known football players on the WAX certified carbon-neutral blockchain marketplace. More information about the collection will be made available on the official WAX Discord, WAX Twitter, and WAX website.
"After the tremendous sell-out performance of Leaf's last NFT release on WAX, we are excited to see their continued success on the WAX blockchain," said William Quigley, Co-Founder of WAX. WAX Blockchain technology empowers collectors to buy and trade 2021 Pro Set Power Football NFT collection on WAX marketplaces, trade them with others, and showcase their inventory on social media. The WAX Blockchain ensures your 2021 Pro Set Power Football NFT cards are 100% verifiable as authentic.
About Leaf Trading Cards
Leaf Candy Company began producing cards back in 1948 with baseball, football and boxing. Since its humble beginning and through periods of varying ownership control, the Leaf brand has been synonymous with ultra high-end premium cards, including the historic 1990 Leaf baseball card set. Under current ownership since 2010, the Leaf mission is to provide an incredible trading card experience by delivering exceptional value.
About WAX
The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX), aka the King of NFTs, is the world’s #1 blockchain, as measured by number of users and transactions, according to Dappradar.com. WAX’s mission is to bring NFTs to the mass market in the safest, most secure, environmentally friendly, and easy-to-use marketplace in the world. WAX is also the leading entertainment NFT network — in 2018, WAX introduced vIRLs®, giving consumer product companies the ability to directly link NFTs to physical consumer products. Co-founded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital collectables including Mattel, Hasbro, Major League Baseball (via Topps MLB collectables), Funko Digital POP!, Capcom’s “Street Fighter,” World Series of Poker and world-renowned entertainers Deadmau5 and Weezer. WAX is also the leading play-to-earn games and entertainment NFT network in the metaverse and is home to many of the leading blockchain games including Alien Worlds, Splinterlands, Farmers World and Farming Tales. For more information, please visit Wax.io and follow along on Twitter and Discord.
About Waxify
Developed by creative agency Masscult, Waxify as a tool to help break down the barriers between blockchain and traditional marketplaces and instead, build a seamless bridge between them. Waxify is the first Shopify app that provides artists, brands, and other online retailers a simple way to bundle digital collectibles minted on the Wax blockchain and physical items from one storefront in the same transaction. Waxify allows merchants to transact in FIAT (good old-fashioned currency) and dynamically mint and deliver the digital asset(s) to the customer. Currently in early adoption, Waxify is powering numerous releases on WAX, and has an exciting slate of future drops lined up for 2022 and beyond. The official launch is scheduled for this June 2022 when it debuts at NFT.NYC. Join the waitlist now at Waxify.io.
