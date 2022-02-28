Secretary of State’s Office to Hold Hearing on Proposed Administrative Rules  

Submit Release
16 July 2021

Contact: Alex Curtas, Director of Communications New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office 505-469-2783 alex.curtas@state.nm.us 

Public hearing scheduled for Thursday, July 22, 2021 on the Secured Containers Rule and amendments to the Alternative and Election Day Voting Administration Rule

SANTA FE – The Secretary of State’s Office will conduct a public hearing on July 22, 2021 to obtain public input on the new Secured Containers Rule to be codified as Part 1.10.19 NMAC, as well as amendments to the Alternative and Election Day Voting Administration Rule, Part 1.10.15 NMAC.

The draft rule, Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, and other information for the Secure Containers Rule can be found on the Secretary of State’s website here, and for the amendments to the Alternative and Election Day Voting Administration Rule here.  

The public hearing will be held on Thursday, July 22, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, at the State Capitol Building located at 490 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87501 in Room 322. Every effort will be made to ensure that this hearing will be live streamed on the Secretary of State Office’s website.  

The public hearing allows members of the public an opportunity to submit data, testimony, and arguments in person on the proposed rule changes. The public is encouraged to provide public comment on the draft rule. All comments will be recorded by a court reporter.

Before the public hearing, written comments may be sent to Kari Fresquez, Director of Legislative and Executive Affairs, via email at kari.fresquez@state.nm.us, fax (505) 827-8403, or by regular mail at Attn: Kari Fresquez – proposed rule, The Office of the New Mexico Secretary of State, 325 Don Gaspar, Suite 300, Santa Fe, NM 87501.

The deadline to receive written comment is 9:00 am on July 22, 2021.  All written public comments will be posted on the Secretary of State’s website throughout the written comment period.

Any person with a disability who needs a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter, or auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the hearing should contact (505) 827-3600 or email kari.fresquez@state.nm.us.

