4 January 2022

New Rules Continue Secretary of State’s Commitment to Disclosure and Accountability for Candidates and Officeholders

New Financial Disclosure Rule in Effect, Upcoming Campaign Finance Rule Hearing Scheduled

SANTA FE – Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver announced details today for two administrative rules that will strengthen financial disclosure and campaign finance procedures for candidates and officeholders in New Mexico.

“Administrative rules like these continue my Office’s commitment to providing the public with transparency about the money that flows into and influences our elections and our elected officials,” said Secretary Toulouse Oliver. “These rules are designed to help filers meet their disclosure obligations and to also bring useful disclosure to the public as the 2022 election season is upon us.”

The Secretary of State has adopted a new administrative rule, codified as 1.10.31 NMAC, to establish uniformity in the filing and enforcement of the Financial Disclosure Act. This rule became effective on January 1, 2022.

This rulemaking authority was granted to the Secretary of State with the passage of House Bill 244 during the 2021 Regular Legislative Session. The new rule will aid office holders and others required to disclose financial and business interests in complying with state requirements. Financial Disclosure Statements are due January 31, 2022.

More information about financial disclosures, including when, where, and how to file, can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Additionally, Secretary Toulouse Oliver announced today that her Office will conduct a public hearing to obtain public input on amendments to the Campaign Finance rule codified as 1.10.13 NMAC.

The objective of the rule is to conform to changes made to the Campaign Reporting Act [Sections 1-19-25 through 1-19-36 NMSA 1978] based upon that passage of House Bill 244 during the 2021 Regular Legislative Session, to update procedures based upon the Secretary of State implementing a new campaign finance information system (CFIS), and to make additional clarifications to the rule regarding reporting and use of campaign funds.

A public hearing will be held on February 8, 2022, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, at the PERA Building located at 33 Plaza La Prensa Santa Fe, NM 87507.

The public hearing allows members of the public an opportunity to submit data, testimony, and arguments in person on the proposed rule changes detailed below. All comments will be transcribed by a court reporter or recorded by audio recording.

Copies of the proposed rule and complete notice of rulemaking are available for download HERE.

Copies of the rule may also be requested by contacting the Bureau of Elections by calling (505) 827-3600 or emailing kari.fresquez@state.nm.us. The proposed rule is also available on the New Mexico Sunshine Portal. Interested individuals may provide comments at the public hearing.

Instructions for Submitting Written Comment: Before the public hearing, written comments may be sent to Kari Fresquez, Director of Legislative and Executive Affairs, via email at kari.fresquez@state.nm.us, fax (505) 827-8403, or by regular mail at Attn: Kari Fresquez – proposed rule, The Office of the New Mexico Secretary of State, 325 Don Gaspar, Suite 300, Santa Fe, NM 87501. The deadline to receive written comment is February 7, 2022 by 5:00 pm. All written public comments will be posted on the website throughout the written comment period at: www.sos.state.nm.us.

