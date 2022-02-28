Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver Releases Statement Following New Mexico’s Successful Regular Local Election

Submit Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 2 November 2021

Contact: Alex Curtas, Director of Communications New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office 505-469-2783 alex.curtas@state.nm.us

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver released the following statement tonight following the conclusion of voting in New Mexico’s second-ever Regular Local Election:

“Today marked another successful Regular Local Election as voters throughout New Mexico masked-up and headed to the polls to decide important local races and ballot questions. Consolidating the state’s local elections into the Regular Local Election was meant to give voters and election administrators more access and predictability in the electoral process and we’ve seen that happen again today. Voters utilized weeks of early voting prior to Election Day, the convenience of no-excuse absentee balloting, secure ballot drop boxes and same-day voter registration to participate. Poll workers and election administrators were treated with respect throughout the state. America’s democratic processes have come under attack in recent months, but New Mexicans know that our elections are a model for the nation as they are run impartially, with integrity and security, all while maintaining robust access to the ballot for voters. Thanks to all the voters who turned out today and during early voting, to all the volunteer poll workers who staffed polling sites throughout the state, and to all the election administrators who put in so much planning and preparation for today.”

Unofficial election results can be found on the Secretary of State’s website

