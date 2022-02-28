Submit Release
News Search

There were 638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,758 in the last 365 days.

Feb. 28 – March 4, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Feb. 28

9 a.m.         Meet with senior staff Location:    Virtual meeting

10 a.m.       Meet with legislative team Location:    Virtual meeting

11:15 a.m.  Meet with general counsel Location:    Virtual meeting

5 p.m.         Speak at Stand with Ukraine rally Location:    Utah State Capitol, south steps MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Tuesday, March 1

8:50 a.m.    Speak at SheTech Explorer Day Event Location:    Mountain America Exposition Center, 9575 State St., Sandy MEDIA ACCESS

10 a.m.       Meet with Robert M. Blue, chief executive officer of Dominion Energy Location:    Governor’s Office

10:50 a.m.  Interview with KSL-TV Location:    Governor’s Mansion

4 p.m.         Meet with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson Location:    Speaker’s Office

Wednesday, March 2

9:15 a.m.    Meet with senior advisor of legislative affairs  Location:    Governor’s Office

10 a.m.       Review bills Location:    Rampton Room

11:15 a.m.  Meet with senior advisor of legislative affairs Location:    Rampton Room

1:30 p.m.    Review bills Location:    Rampton Room

2:45 p.m.    Meet with senior advisor of legislative affairs Location:    Governor’s Office

8 p.m.         Attend Pickle Ball with Legislators Event Location:    The Kitchen Indoor Pickleball Courts, 1273 S. 1800 West, Ste. 9, Wood Cross

Thursday, March 3

9 a.m.         Meet with senior advisor of legislative affairs Location:    Governor’s Office

10 a.m.       Meet with Gunnison High School student government  Location:    Gold Room

10:30 a.m.  Meet with senior advisor of legislative affairs Location:    Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m.    Bill signing Location:    Rampton Room

2 p.m.         Meet with legislative team Location:    Rampton Room

Friday, March 4

1:30 p.m.    Meet with staff Location:    Gold Room

7 p.m.         Hold staff meeting  Location:    Governor’s Office

9 p.m.         Hold news conference on last day of legislative session Location:    Gold Room MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Feb. 28

9 a.m.         Meet with senior staff Location:    Virtual meeting

10 a.m.       Meet with legislative team Location:    Rampton Room

11:15 a.m.  Meet with director of elections  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

2 p.m.         Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

2:30 p.m.    Meet with general counsel  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

3 p.m.         Attend tribal update  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

5 p.m.         Speak at Stand with Ukraine rally Location:    Utah State Capitol, south steps MEDIA ACCESS

Tuesday, March 1

7:45 a.m.    Meet with Sen. Vickers and Rep. Schultz  Location:    Rep. Schultz’s Office

4 p.m.         Meet with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson Location:    Speaker’s Office

Wednesday, March 2

9 a.m.         Meet with His Excellency Harold Forysth  Location:    Gold Room 

10 a.m.       Review bills Location:    Rampton Room

1:30 p.m.    Review bills Location:    Rampton Room

2:45 p.m.    Meet with senior advisor of legislative affairs Location:    Governor’s Office

Thursday, March 3

1:30 p.m.   Bill signing Location:   Rampton Room

2 p.m.         Meet with legislative team Location:    Rampton Room

3:30 p.m.    Meet with the Honorable Emily Cloke, Consul General of the United Kingdom Location:    Gold Room 

Friday, March 4

7 p.m.         Attend staff meeting Location:    Governor’s Office

9 p.m.         Attend news conference for last day of legislative session Location:    Gold Room MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Download a copy of this schedule here.

###

You just read:

Feb. 28 – March 4, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.