Feb. 28 – March 4, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Feb. 28 9 a.m. Meet with senior staff Location: Virtual meeting 10 a.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Virtual meeting 11:15 a.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Virtual meeting 5 p.m. Speak at Stand with Ukraine rally Location: Utah State Capitol, south steps MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Tuesday, March 1 8:50 a.m. Speak at SheTech Explorer Day Event Location: Mountain America Exposition Center, 9575 State St., Sandy MEDIA ACCESS 10 a.m. Meet with Robert M. Blue, chief executive officer of Dominion Energy Location: Governor’s Office 10:50 a.m. Interview with KSL-TV Location: Governor’s Mansion 4 p.m. Meet with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson Location: Speaker’s Office

Wednesday, March 2 9:15 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of legislative affairs Location: Governor’s Office 10 a.m. Review bills Location: Rampton Room 11:15 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of legislative affairs Location: Rampton Room 1:30 p.m. Review bills Location: Rampton Room 2:45 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of legislative affairs Location: Governor’s Office 8 p.m. Attend Pickle Ball with Legislators Event Location: The Kitchen Indoor Pickleball Courts, 1273 S. 1800 West, Ste. 9, Wood Cross

Thursday, March 3 9 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of legislative affairs Location: Governor’s Office 10 a.m. Meet with Gunnison High School student government Location: Gold Room 10:30 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of legislative affairs Location: Governor’s Office 1:30 p.m. Bill signing Location: Rampton Room 2 p.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Rampton Room

Friday, March 4 1:30 p.m. Meet with staff Location: Gold Room 7 p.m. Hold staff meeting Location: Governor’s Office 9 p.m. Hold news conference on last day of legislative session Location: Gold Room MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Feb. 28 9 a.m. Meet with senior staff Location: Virtual meeting 10 a.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Rampton Room 11:15 a.m. Meet with director of elections Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 3 p.m. Attend tribal update Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 5 p.m. Speak at Stand with Ukraine rally Location: Utah State Capitol, south steps MEDIA ACCESS

Tuesday, March 1

7:45 a.m. Meet with Sen. Vickers and Rep. Schultz Location: Rep. Schultz’s Office

4 p.m. Meet with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson Location: Speaker’s Office

Wednesday, March 2

9 a.m. Meet with His Excellency Harold Forysth Location: Gold Room

10 a.m. Review bills Location: Rampton Room

1:30 p.m. Review bills Location: Rampton Room

2:45 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of legislative affairs Location: Governor’s Office

Thursday, March 3 1:30 p.m. Bill signing Location: Rampton Room 2 p.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Rampton Room 3:30 p.m. Meet with the Honorable Emily Cloke, Consul General of the United Kingdom Location: Gold Room

Friday, March 4 7 p.m. Attend staff meeting Location: Governor’s Office 9 p.m. Attend news conference for last day of legislative session Location: Gold Room MEDIA AVAILABILITY

