Private Pesticide and Chemigation Applicator Training Event Idaho Falls, March 23, 2022

Private Pesticide and Chemigation Applicator Training Event

March 23, 2022

8:00 am – 10:00 am – Exam preparation training

10:00 am – 1:00 pm – Proctored Exams

Idaho State University

1770 Science Center Drive, Idaho Falls

Center for Higher Education Building (CHE) Room #213

Registration Capacity 30

Study Materials can be found here:

Idaho Pesticide Applicator Training Manual

Idaho Chemigation Training Manual

Please note, participants are encourage to review the materials prior to the training.

Pre-registration is required and must be completed by March 21, 2022

Registration capacity is 30 and will be filled on a first come, first received basis.

