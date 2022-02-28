Submit Release
News Search

There were 636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,757 in the last 365 days.

REP. GIOVANNI CAPRIGLIONE APPOINTED TO THE JOINT OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE ON INVESTMENT IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY IMPROVEMENT AND MODERNIZATION PROJECTS

member image

REP. GIOVANNI CAPRIGLIONE APPOINTED TO THE JOINT OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE ON INVESTMENT IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY IMPROVEMENT AND MODERNIZATION PROJECTS  print page

by: Rep. Capriglione, Giovanni
02/28/2022

AUSTIN, Texas -- Representative Giovanni Capriglione has been appointed to the Joint Oversight Committee on Investment in Information Technology Improvement and Modernization Projects by House Speaker Dade Phelan.

"It is an honor to be appointed to the Joint Oversight Committee on Investment in Information Technology Improvement and Modernization Projects," said Representative Capriglione. "As a leader on technology and cybersecurity policy in the Texas House, I look forward to working with my House and Senate colleagues on the important task of bringing Texas further into the 21st century and bolstering our security."

During the Third Called Session of the 87th Legislature, Senate Bill 8 appropriated $200,000,000 into the Technology Improvement and Modernization Fund. Pervasive underinvestment and neglected IT infrastructure is keeping Texas from functioning at its best capacity. Texas agencies are working with antiquated systems that can’t speak to each other and very few customer services are available online. Cybersecurity is also a major concern for state agencies, as they block 2.46 billion communication attempts from known bad actors every two months. It is difficult for IT projects to compete for funding with other priorities of the state and many projects are anticipated to go unfunded, which causes agencies to continue using antiquated systems. The Joint Oversight Committee on Investment in Information Technology Improvement and Modernization Projects will oversee the appropriation of these funds going towards often overlooked, but important, IT needs.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E2.610

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0690

(512) 463-1004 Fax

Physical:

1100 Bear Creek Parkway

Keller, Texas 76248

(817) 431-5339

Mailing:

PO Box 770

Keller, Texas 76244

You just read:

REP. GIOVANNI CAPRIGLIONE APPOINTED TO THE JOINT OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE ON INVESTMENT IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY IMPROVEMENT AND MODERNIZATION PROJECTS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.