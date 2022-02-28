REP. GIOVANNI CAPRIGLIONE APPOINTED TO THE JOINT OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE ON INVESTMENT IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY IMPROVEMENT AND MODERNIZATION PROJECTS

by: Rep. Capriglione, Giovanni

02/28/2022

AUSTIN, Texas -- Representative Giovanni Capriglione has been appointed to the Joint Oversight Committee on Investment in Information Technology Improvement and Modernization Projects by House Speaker Dade Phelan.

"It is an honor to be appointed to the Joint Oversight Committee on Investment in Information Technology Improvement and Modernization Projects," said Representative Capriglione. "As a leader on technology and cybersecurity policy in the Texas House, I look forward to working with my House and Senate colleagues on the important task of bringing Texas further into the 21st century and bolstering our security."

During the Third Called Session of the 87th Legislature, Senate Bill 8 appropriated $200,000,000 into the Technology Improvement and Modernization Fund. Pervasive underinvestment and neglected IT infrastructure is keeping Texas from functioning at its best capacity. Texas agencies are working with antiquated systems that can’t speak to each other and very few customer services are available online. Cybersecurity is also a major concern for state agencies, as they block 2.46 billion communication attempts from known bad actors every two months. It is difficult for IT projects to compete for funding with other priorities of the state and many projects are anticipated to go unfunded, which causes agencies to continue using antiquated systems. The Joint Oversight Committee on Investment in Information Technology Improvement and Modernization Projects will oversee the appropriation of these funds going towards often overlooked, but important, IT needs.

Contact Info