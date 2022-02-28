“At a time when American gas prices are skyrocketing at the pump, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict shows again the absolute need for energy independence, Biden chooses to go to war against fossil fuels,” said Attorney General Paxton. “These severe new rules proposed by the EPA are not only unnecessary, but they will create a deliberate disadvantage to Texas and all states who are involved in the production of oil and gas. I will not allow this federal overreach to wreak havoc on our economy or the livelihoods of hard-working Texans.”

To that end, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is leading a 14-state coalition challenging the Biden Administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations on vehicle emissions. Biden’s bureaucratic decrees micromanage greenhouse gas emissions for cars and trucks, far exceeding EPA’s authority and violating the U.S. Constitution’s separation-of-powers principles.

The new rule seeks to promote the Biden Administration’s radical climate change agenda by promoting electric vehicle usage over other, superior means of transportation that use abundant fossil fuels. If left in place, the regulations will impose major economic harms on Texas by stressing its electric grid and decreasing the need for gasoline by billions of gallons, effectively destroying Texas’s robust energy industry. Other states that would have benefitted from increased production in renewable fuels will also be negatively impacted.