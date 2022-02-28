Submit Release
News Search

There were 579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,693 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Push­es Back Against Biden EPA’s War Against Texas Oil & Gas

“At a time when American gas prices are skyrocketing at the pump, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict shows again the absolute need for energy independence, Biden chooses to go to war against fossil fuels,” said Attorney General Paxton. “These severe new rules proposed by the EPA are not only unnecessary, but they will create a deliberate disadvantage to Texas and all states who are involved in the production of oil and gas. I will not allow this federal overreach to wreak havoc on our economy or the livelihoods of hard-working Texans.” 

To that end, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is leading a 14-state coalition challenging the Biden Administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations on vehicle emissions. Biden’s bureaucratic decrees micromanage greenhouse gas emissions for cars and trucks, far exceeding EPA’s authority and violating the U.S. Constitution’s separation-of-powers principles.    

The new rule seeks to promote the Biden Administration’s radical climate change agenda by promoting electric vehicle usage over other, superior means of transportation that use abundant fossil fuels. If left in place, the regulations will impose major economic harms on Texas by stressing its electric grid and decreasing the need for gasoline by billions of gallons, effectively destroying Texas’s robust energy industry. Other states that would have benefitted from increased production in renewable fuels will also be negatively impacted. 

To read the challenge click here

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Push­es Back Against Biden EPA’s War Against Texas Oil & Gas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.