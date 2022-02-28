Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, February 27, 2022 in the 700 Block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast.

At approximately 5:01 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a black, four door SUV. It was last seen with an unknown Maryland tag. The vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.