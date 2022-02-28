Supernatural Thriller Novel Joins the Tucson Festival of Books
The Ghost of Bertha Mae by Carolyn Virginia Parnell
“It was her dead mother, Bertha Mae. She began chocking at the sight of those horrible red eyes, the the stench and the skin that was loose and hanging on what used to be her face.””TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolyn Virginia Parnell’s The Ghost of Bertha Mae is a supernatural thriller novel that revolves around Yvette Hardin as she endures her mother’s numerous forms of abuse at home and beyond the grave. Parnell’s work is part of Bookmarc Alliance’s catalog of books to be showcased at the upcoming Tucson Festival of Books slated for March 12-13 at the beautiful campus of the University of Arizona.
— Carolyn Virginia Parnell
The titular Bertha Mae, a woman plagued with an undetected narcissistic disorder, is the mother of Yvette Hardin. Bertha Mae was a product of a loving religious household; a home she resented which prompted her to leave her parents on her graduation day. She then met a man who would become the father of her first two children, one of which was Yvette Marie — her birth name, yet Bertha called her Rose Marie rather than her given name by her father. Why?
Bertha Mae’s health starts to decline a year before Yvette’s graduation. She pretends to change and become a better mother. Yvette is suspicious. Bertha Mae dies a few days after Rose Marie’s graduation, devastating her. Did Bertha Mae change after her demise? If so, Exactly how? For anyone interested in finding out what happens in Parnell’s complex characters, readers may purchase their copy of the gripping novel at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online booksellers.
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information
Bookmarc Alliance
Bookmarc Alliance
+1 707-771-9333
ask@bookmarcalliance.com