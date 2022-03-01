United Heritage Credit Union Partners with CURevl to Offer College Planning to Members

CURevl's new website colleging.com helps families plan for college.

GALVESTON, TX, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CU REVL LLC (CURevl) announced adoption of its new college planning website, colleging.com by United Heritage Credit Union.

“United Heritage recognizes the vital need parents and students have for information and resources when embarking on their college journey,” said Michael Ver Schuur, United Heritage’s Executive Vice President. “Utilizing the CURevl sponsored site colleging.com, our members can find a variety of information from loan calculators, blog posts to savings apps and more. Colleging is a great resource to help our members get the most out of their student loans.”

Helping families navigate the journey to college is one component of the bigger financial literacy picture. Rather than create another site with scrolling pages of information, colleging focusses on the tools and information critical to the journey.

“Partnering with colleging provides both student and parent members a simple way to navigate the journey to college,” said Tim Kulesha, COO at CURevl. “Our goal was to remove the intimidation factor of college planning and create an inclusive tool.”

For additional information on college planning and CURevl, visit curevl.com or colleging.com.