Submit Release
News Search

There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,783 in the last 365 days.

United Heritage Credit Union Partners with CURevl to Offer College Planning to Members

CURevl logo

colleging logo

CURevl's new website colleging.com helps families plan for college.

GALVESTON, TX, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CU REVL LLC (CURevl) announced adoption of its new college planning website, colleging.com by United Heritage Credit Union.

“United Heritage recognizes the vital need parents and students have for information and resources when embarking on their college journey,” said Michael Ver Schuur, United Heritage’s Executive Vice President. “Utilizing the CURevl sponsored site colleging.com, our members can find a variety of information from loan calculators, blog posts to savings apps and more. Colleging is a great resource to help our members get the most out of their student loans.”

Helping families navigate the journey to college is one component of the bigger financial literacy picture. Rather than create another site with scrolling pages of information, colleging focusses on the tools and information critical to the journey.

“Partnering with colleging provides both student and parent members a simple way to navigate the journey to college,” said Tim Kulesha, COO at CURevl. “Our goal was to remove the intimidation factor of college planning and create an inclusive tool.”

For additional information on college planning and CURevl, visit curevl.com or colleging.com.

Stacy Lumadue
CU Revl
+1 916-662-1270
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

United Heritage Credit Union Partners with CURevl to Offer College Planning to Members

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.