The Louisiana Lottery is making a final call for all New Orleans Saints fans to mail in at least $10 worth of nonwinning $5 Saints Game Ready and/or $2 New Orleans Saints scratch-offs for its final second-chance drawing of the 2021 season to win a 2022 Saints Season Ticket Prize Package. Thetwo scratch-off gameswill officially close on Feb. 28. Players have until March 28 to enter any of their remaining nonwinning tickets from both games into the drawing and until June 25 to claim any instant prizes from either game.
You just read:
Louisiana Lottery Announces Final Saints Second-Chance Drawing Entry Deadline
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.