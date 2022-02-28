Louisiana Lottery Announces Final Saints Second-Chance Drawing Entry Deadline

Effective Feb. 28, both 2021 Saints scratch-off games have closed. Players have until March 28, 2022 to enter final second-chance drawing and until June 25, 2022 to claim any instant prizes from the games.

The Louisiana Lottery ismaking a final call forall New Orleans Saints fans to mail inat least $10 worth of nonwinning $5SaintsGame Readyand/or $2New Orleans Saintsscratch-offsfor its final second-chance drawing of the202season to win a202Saints Season Ticket Prize Package.Thetwo scratch-off gameswillofficially closeon Feb. 28. Players have untilMarch 28to enterany oftheirremainingnonwinning ticketsfromboth gamesinto the drawingand untilJune 25to claim any instant prizes from either game.