New Book Empowers Women to Act with Wisdom and Boldness to Make Their Personal Safety a Priority

Preparation is how lives get saved. When it’s time to act, it’s too late to prepare.” — Kelly Sayre

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA , UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Self-defense” books almost always stop short of making promises about the insights on their pages. But Kelly Sayre breaks that rule in her new bestseller Sharp Women: Embrace Your Intuition, Build Your Situational Awareness, and Live Life Unafraid.

She boldly makes a huge guarantee about the wisdom and counsel she offers readers: It will not ensure a single woman’s safety.

“There is no perfect answer or prescription for avoiding violence,” Sayre explains. “If you’re wondering what you can do to prevent anything bad from ever happening to you or someone you love, I’m going to be honest with you—nothing.”

But there is much women can do – and must do, she says -- to sharpen their situational awareness and put their personal safety top of mind and practice. “This book talks about the real threats women face, how to recognize and respond in a way that keeps their personal safety a priority, without needing to apologize,” she says. “It’s life-saving advice for women, from a woman.”

Central to Sayre’s thesis is that women face threats to their safety every day, and from an early age. The statistics on domestic violence have remained stagnant for decades and have even gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Abusive relationships don’t start with blows; they start with abusers testing boundaries in small ways, to see how far their victim will let them go.

Sayre says the challenge in equipping women through these dangers is that the counsel offered them customarily comes from someone who doesn’t share their experience: highly trained individuals in the military and law enforcement world who face extraordinary threatening situations on a regular basis. These individuals also tend to be men.

“I took a self-defense class a few years ago, and the instructor spent four hours training us to defend ourselves from physical attacks, to fight our way out of dangerous situations,” she recalls. “Then, when we wrapped, he said, ‘Of course, you want to avoid physical confrontation at all costs.’ That shocked me: Why did we spend four hours on something we should avoid, but no time learning how to avoid it?”

Sayre closes that gap with her book, which she calls “a life hack. I help women realize how the skills they already have and use in other areas of their life can be applied to increase their safety.”

Women living their daily lives, she notes, aren’t necessarily aware when they are potentially in danger. They are just going about their normal business—working, going out with friends, grocery shopping or just hanging out at home.

Consider: Most male-to-male violence is social violence (ego driven), with a little bit of asocial (stranger attacks for property). But 80 to 90 percent of violence committed against women comes from someone they know.

“This changes the conversation on prevention and boundary-enforcement immensely,” Sayre notes. “Using clear communication in a direct manner isn’t being rude; it’s honoring the boundaries I’ve set. I expect others to respect my mental, emotional and physical boundaries. No one -- not family, friends, colleagues, acquaintances or even strangers -- has the right to cross my boundaries.”

Among the other insights readers will discover in Sharp Women:

• How intuition works … and doesn’t work

• You are not who the world tells you to be

• The importance of building daily awareness habits

• And how to “fold in the cheese” when building protective discipline

Her book, Sayre adds, takes the guesswork out of living a life guided by safety-enhancing behaviors.

“Society doesn’t keep stats on walking down the street safely. Nothing happening isn’t sexy,” she says. “So, if you’ve been ‘safe’ your whole life and nothing has ever happened to you … how do you know your skills worked vs. pure luck?

“Preparation is how lives get saved. When it’s time to act, it’s too late to prepare.”

