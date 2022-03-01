Blue Marble Geographics Releases Version 23.1 of the Global Mapper Standard and Pro Software Development Kits
The version 23.1 Global Mapper SDKs are updated to include support for streamed Entwine (EPT) data sources and the creation of contour lines from lidar data.
In this latest release, we continue to expand our unique GIS toolset into the Cloud with fully functional data streaming service support including Entwine online tile datasets”HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Marble Geographics® (bluemarblegeo.com) is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 23.1 of Global Mapper® and Global Mapper Pro® software development kits (SDKs). Both Standard and Pro editions of the Global Mapper SDK offer developers the opportunity to use functionality from Global Mapper in their own projects or products.
— Victor Minor, Chief Technology Officer
Version 23.1 of the Global Mapper Standard and Pro software development kits are updated with many of the new features found in the installed Global Mapper 23.1 programs. In the Standard edition, streamed data formats are expanded to include Entwine Point Tile (EPT) lidar data sources and MapBox Vector Tiles. These formats enhance the ability to stream point cloud and vector data from an online source. Additional built-in sources for easy data access include the USGS Public Lidar Dataset utilizing the new Entwine (EPT) streaming method.
An essential tool for developers incorporating point cloud processing into tools or programs, the Global Mapper Pro SDK includes all the functionality from the Standard edition with valuable functionality for advanced analysis. In the Pro edition (formerly the Global Mapper Lidar SDK), the point cloud processing capabilities are expanded allowing contour lines to be derived from a lidar file, and updates to the segmentation tool now consider RGB colors associated with returns and provide access to this customized analysis via scripting.
“The Global Mapper SDK provides developers with a feature rich toolkit, granting access to hundreds of file formats, rich analysis tools, and a top-notch display engine,” says Chief Technology Officer Victor Minor. “In this latest release we continue to expand our unique GIS toolset into the Cloud with fully functional data streaming service support including Entwine online tile datasets.”
Providing the opportunity to utilize the engine behind Global Mapper in custom applications and tools, the Blue Marble software development kits are employed and valued by organizations worldwide.
To download a trial of the Global Mapper Standard or Pro SDK, visit the Blue Marble Geographics website bluemarblegeo.com/global-mapper-sdk. For any questions or to request a trial of the Global Mapper Pro SDK, please contact sales@bluemarblegeo.com.
As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.
Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.
For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com
