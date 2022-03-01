Ulearn Launch Ceremony to be held at Pearl Continental on 6th March 2022 in collaboration with Qasim Ali Shah Foundation
Ulearn-Online Education is Inaugurating & Launching on March 6, 2022, with the Joint Venture of Qasim Ali Shah Foundation. Study On Glass Board Technology Now.
Distance education/online course/e-learning is the futuristic way of studying. Ulearn takes a leap and proudly presents Glass Learning Board Technology in Pakistan, revolutionizes the education sector”LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch ceremony of "Ulearn - Online Education" jointly ventured by "Qasim Ali Shah Foundation" is to be held on 6th March 2022 at Pearl Continental Hotel. The agenda and discussion will revolve around the topic “Online Courses Vs Traditional Classrooms”, highlighting the dire need and potential of e-learning aptitude and practices in the country along with the advantages it can serve. There will also be an arrangement of High-Tea for entertainment and refreshment of visitors.
Ulearn is a UK-based brand, focused on revolutionizing the educational landscape of Pakistan with Glass Learning Board Technology and moving it to a whole new digital perspective. We aim to cater to the ever-evolving student needs in the most innovative ways by making top-quality online educational courses easily available, affordable, and remotely accessible for everyone.
In the wake of the above need of the hour, Ulearn has launched a national level Teach Pakistan Program with the pilot project focused on Intermediate students. Now irrespective of which province/curriculum/BISE, students belong to, they can study FSc Pre-Engineering, Pre-Medical, and ICS just at their home with no time and place limits. Study anywhere anytime now. Soon, Ulearn will also offer more online courses at various other levels such as; Matric, technical courses, and professional courses.
Along with the pre-recorded video lectures and courses of FSc Pre-Engineering, Pre-Medical, ICS, and NMDCAT for entry test, we provide our students with lecture notes, easy to comprehend solved numerical and exercises, and practice papers for thorough exam preparation. In addition to this, there is a group learning space for the students to interact with each other and share the best practices for learning. Not only this but the students also have the facility to directly interact with the teacher and clear out any ambiguities that might arise by asking the questions that come to their mind.
Our state-of-the-art glass learning board technology makes us stand out among the rest due to the outstandingly bright, sharp, and crisp visuals of our video lectures that captivate the attention of students, without making them get disinterested at any time. The superimposition techniques that we adopt in our lectures make the visuals even more creative, engaging, eye-catching, and lively.
Ulearn has also taken extremely well care of the its teaching pedagogy that absorbs those seven popular learning styles such as;
1. Visual (Spatial)
2. Aural (Auditory-Musical)
3. Verbal (Linguistic)
4. Physical (Kinesthetic)
5. Logical (Mathematical)
6. Social (Interpersonal)
7. Solitary (Intrapersonal)
No matter which of the above learning style a student considers easier for his or her learning and is more comfortable with, Ulearn video lectures will make one feel like one is being taught exactly his/her way. That is the most prominent differentiation of Ulearn video lectures.
Ulearn has joined hands with the Qasim Ali Shah foundation to envisage a digital future. Qasim Ali Shah Foundation is working as a non-profit organization since 2017 with the aim to spread positivity in life through a positive change of thoughts, personality grooming, and development. The CEO of QASF, Mr. Qasim Ali Shah, will be present at the event as a speaker to highlight and emphasize the significance of e-learning in the current era and its benefits for the students. Mr. Waseem Ahmed, the CEO of Ulearn, Dr. Muddassar Natt, and Dr. MJ Iqbal will also share their vision regarding the digitized future of e-learning in the country along with their journey and idea behind developing a platform like Ulearn for students, teachers, and parents to benefit from this novel experience of quality distance education.
In addition to the above, several other prominent figures will also attend the event as guest speakers, including
1. Mr. Hassan Khawar (spokesperson Punjab govt.),
2. Mr. Saleem Ghauri (CEO Netsol),
3. Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi (VC GCU Lahore),
4. Mr. Badar Khushnood (Chairman PASHA),
5. Mr. Saqib Azhar (CEO Enablers),
6. Mr. Sunil Munj (CEO PakWheels), and
7. Mr. Zahid Chihpa.
The event will be hosted by Mr. Haseeb Khan (Educationist).
