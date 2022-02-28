Submit Release
News Search

There were 528 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,634 in the last 365 days.

Boscola to Introduce Resolution Urging All Pennsylvania and Business Divestitures from Russian Holdings

Senator Boscola

Bethlehem – February 28, 2022 – Senator Lisa Boscola (D-Northampton & Lehigh) will be introducing a resolution into the Pennsylvania Senate urging the Commonwealth, its municipalities and Pennsylvania businesses to divest themselves from Russian holdings in light Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

“I am calling on all of Pennsylvania to stand in solidarity with Ukraine in fighting the unprovoked attack by the Russian Federation,” Boscola stated.  “The actions taken by Russia are in defiance of international rights and global peacekeeping efforts and must be met with swift and decisive action by our Commonwealth.”

Boscola’s resolution calls on all levels of government in Pennsylvania and urges businesses in the Commonwealth to cease commercial trade with and divest any holdings with Russia.  The unprovoked attack and invasion must be met with international economic repercussions and this resolution justifies that endeavor by urging all Pennsylvanians to stand in solidarity.

“I stand with Governor Wolf’s call to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) to remove Russian-sourced products from state liquor stores and commend the PLCB for its quick and affirmative response to that call.”

“I ask you to stand with me in support of this resolution and with the citizens of Ukraine,” Boscola requested of her Senate colleagues in her co-sponsorship memorandum to them. 

#  #  #

You just read:

Boscola to Introduce Resolution Urging All Pennsylvania and Business Divestitures from Russian Holdings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.