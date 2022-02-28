Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, February 28, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of February 28 will include the following:

Monday, February 28 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will join the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism for the Tourism Student Awards, Lace House, Governor’s Mansion complex, 803 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, March 1 at 6:15 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster to attend Clemson Day at the State House Reception, The Hall at Senate’s End, 320 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, March 2 at 3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the Automotive Summit, Hyatt Regency, Regency Ballroom, 220 N. Main Street, Greenville S.C.

Thursday, March 3 at 12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will be the keynote speaker at the Greater Indian Land Chamber of Commerce, Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 238 Fort Mill Highway, Fort Mill, S.C.

Thursday, March 3 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in a ribbon cutting, Crossridge One, 3000 WorldReach Drive, Indian Land, S.C.

Friday, March 4 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak to the Greer Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday Luncheon, Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett Street Greer, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: February 22, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of February 22, 2022, included:

Tuesday, February 22

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state agencies.

9:15 AM: Economic development call.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a press conference to announce his nomination of Eden Hendrick for the director of the South Caroline Department of Juvenile Justice, Governor’s Office, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Senate Republican Caucus meeting, 209 Gressette building, State House grounds, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy call.

Wednesday, February 23

4:00 PM: Agency meeting.

6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources legislative reception, National Guard Armory, 1225 Bluff Road, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, February 24

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Jack Voltaic Conference on Cyber Resiliency for Critical Infrastructure, The Holliday Alumni Center, 69 Hagood Avenue, Charleston, S.C.

10:20 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a roundtable discussion with state leaders regarding cybersecurity.

2:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:45 PM: Policy meeting.

Friday, February 25

9:30 AM: Agency meeting.

Saturday, February 26

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the funeral for Harry Bancroft “Buck” Limehouse, Jr., The Citadel Summerall Chapel, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, S.C.

