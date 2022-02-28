January 2022 Multi-Million Dollars Club Top Producers Luncheon Organized By Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty organized the January 2022 Multi-Million Dollars Club Top Producers Luncheon to give back to the community.

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is among the fastest growing real estate companies in America. The company vision is to be the best place to work, buy, and sell real estate. Rudy L Kusuma, the CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California, launched the company to serve the communities by offering superior technology to the industry, train agents, develop business growth systems, and so on.

The real estate agency organized their January 2022 Multi-Million Dollars Club Top Producers Luncheon on 18th February (Friday) at The Diplomat in Monrovia. With this event, the achievements of the real estate agents who have made it big in the real estate field were celebrated.

Through this luncheon, the real estate agency is committed to investing in the community's needs through the Go Serve Big Mission. The real estate agency believes in giving back to society. The agency is proud of the agents and their accomplishments. The agents give a part of the transaction to a charity of their liking. With the help of Go Serve Big Mission, the others are put forward.

The special VIP guests of the month were Samantha Neustadter, Director, Corporate Partnerships, Foundation Department, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and Dr. Daniel Hanafi, Co-Founder, WorldHarvest, an International Humanitarian Aid Organization.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agents donated $14,750 in January 2022 to help kids at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The donations go towards a variety of categories like charitable care, patient services, education, advancement services, equipment, and research. With this donation to the Children's Hospital, the real estate agency contributed their bit for the society and engaged in corporate social responsibility.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was started by Rudy L Kusuma to provide a great place for real estate agents to buy and sell real estate properties. The real estate agency organized their January 2022 Multi-Million Dollars Club Top Producers Luncheon to celebrate the achievements of the agents who have made it big in the real estate field.


