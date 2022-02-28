FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, February 28, 2022

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SUPER BOWL WEEKEND IMPAIRED DRIVING ENFORCEMENT CAMPAIGN

27,398 Tickets Issued for Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations During STOP-DWI "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" Campaign Including 919 for Impaired Driving

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today announced that law enforcement agencies throughout the state issued 919 tickets for impaired driving during the STOP-DWI "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, which ran from February 11, 2022, through February 14, 2022. During that time, officers also issued 26,479 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations such as speeding and distracted driving.

“Ensuring safety on our roadways is a top priority in New York State and we have zero tolerance for impaired or reckless drivers who put themselves and others sharing the road in danger,” said Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder. “The results show if you drive impaired you will be caught and held accountable. I also want to thank law enforcement across the state for their commitment to keeping our roads safe.”

The STOP-DWI "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, supported by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC), occurs multiple times throughout the year to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes. Here is the full breakdown of the violations and tickets issued:

Violation Number of Tickets Move Over Law 102 Seatbelt 694 Distracted Driving 859 Impaired Driving 919 Speeding 5,926 Other Violations 18,898 Grand Total 27,398

The STOP-DWI program is a major component of New York's efforts to combat impaired driving. STOP-DWI stands for "Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated." The program's efforts are funded from fines paid by convicted impaired drivers. Importantly, the program's coordinators are comprised of diverse professional backgrounds, including law enforcement and non-law enforcement.

Under GTSC oversight, STOP-DWI was created to empower counties to coordinate local efforts to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes. All 62 counties have opted to participate. Some examples of programs that STOP-DWI funds include specially trained police units dedicated to DWI enforcement, hiring of special prosecutors and probation officers to handle the caseload, monitoring ignition interlock devices, supporting rehabilitation services, and developing public information and education campaigns tailored to communities within their respective regions. To learn more, visit http://www.stopdwi.org/.

In addition to STOP-DWI, the GTSC supports training for Drug Recognition Experts (DRE). DREs are specially trained officers utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired, but police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. A DRE receives extensive training that has been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs.

The GTSC also coordinates various traffic safety activities throughout the year and supports ongoing initiatives to improve pedestrian, motorcycle and bicycle safety. The GTSC also sponsors critical training for law enforcement, provides resources for teen drivers and their parents, and promotes seatbelt use statewide.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, community residence, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.

For more information about GTSC, visit https://trafficsafety.ny.gov/, or follow the GTSC conversation at Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov, or follow the DMV conversation online at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

###