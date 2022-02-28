2022 Upperville Colt & Horse Show Welcomes MARS EQUESTRIAN™ as Presenting Sponsor
The Upperville Colt & Horse Show returns for 169th year on June 6-12, 2022
We are honored to have MARS EQUESTRIAN as a partner. This company’s commitment to the equestrian world has been exceptional and its support of the UCHS has become an important cornerstone of our show.”MIDDLEBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Upperville Colt & Horse Show is proud to welcome MARS EQUESTRIAN™ as the Presenting Sponsor of UCHS, the oldest horse show in the U.S. This year, the show celebrates its 169th year.
— Joe Fargis, president of the Upperville Colt & Horse Show
“We are honored to have MARS EQUESTRIAN partner with UCHS again this year,” said Joe Fargis president of the Upperville Colt & Horse Show. “This company’s commitment to the equestrian world has been exceptional and its support of the UCHS has become an important cornerstone of our horse show.”
MARS EQUESTRIAN Sponsorship launched in 2018 to extend Mars, Incorporated’s long-time support of equestrian sports and to honor an equestrian legacy through purposeful partnerships.
“We are delighted to support the Upperville Colt & Horse Show,” said Dr. Bridgett McIntosh, director of Mars Equestrian. “We look forward to welcoming back the equestrian community and the fans of this iconic horse show.”
Along with recognition as the Presenting Sponsor of the UCHS, MARS EQUESTRIAN will have multiple touchpoints across the 2022 showgrounds including Sponsorship of the Hunter and Jumper Riders Lounges, which will be open to riders, trainers and grooms, and recognition of The Ethel M® Chocolate Brand as the Co-Presenting Sponsor of the 2022 FEI CSI4* Jumper Classic.
The UCHS is an FEI CSI4* event that attracts hundreds of world-class equestrians year after year. The equine and human athletes compete in disciplines ranging from international level show jumping, hunters and equitation to local ponies, in-hand conformation classes, and women in traditional, elegant sidesaddle. In addition to its CSI4* designation, the competition boasts a Premier/AA and Jumper Rating Six classification with US Equestrian, is sanctioned by the Virginia Horse Shows Association and the Maryland Horse Shows Association and is a World Championship Hunter Rider recognized show. UCHS is also one of a handful of qualified Heritage Horse Shows across the United States.
The week-long show culminates on June 12 with the excitement of the $216,000 Upperville Jumper Classic CSI4* featuring top world-class equestrians. The day’s entertainment includes junior and amateur riders, a hat contest and the Horses & Horsepower car show. Vendors throughout the show offer a variety of food as well as equestrian, sporting, and fashionable clothing, milliners, tack and leather goods, jewelry, art and hand-crafted gifts. The venue is beautifully located in the heart of Virginia’s hunt country.
For more information and the weeklong show schedule, visit www.upperville.com.
# # #
About MARS EQUESTRIAN™
MARS EQUESTRIAN™ Sponsorship by Mars, Incorporated is the link between our iconic brands and the equestrian community. For generations, Mars has celebrated a rich equestrian heritage, and through purposeful partnerships, MARS EQUESTRIAN is committed to the sport and building an enduring legacy. From world-class competitions across all equestrian disciplines, to stewarding the power of horses on society and sustainability, MARS EQUESTRIAN is dedicated to our purpose to improve the lives of horses, pets, and the people who love them. Check out our website at www.marsequestrian.com and follow us on social media @marsequestrian.
About the Upperville Colt & Horse Show
The Upperville Colt & Horse Show, also known as the Upperville Horse Show and UCHS, is the oldest horse show in the U.S. Founded in 1853 as a one-day show to encourage better breeding and care of horses, the show has grown to a weeklong tradition with thousands of equestrian and equine pairs competing in a variety of competitive disciplines. Many of the continent’s top professional riders as well as amateurs compete under the spectacular setting featuring the famous oaks at Grafton Farm—the same location as 1853. UCHS is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that raises funds for The Churches of Upperville Outreach Program and supports other area charities. For complete schedules and up-to-the-minute results, visit the website at www.upperville.com.
Victoria Bendure
Bendure Communications
Vicki@bendurepr.com