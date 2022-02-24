2022-02-24 16:51:26.823 $50,000 Powerball Prize Won on Valentine's Day in Lone Jack

2022-02-24 16:51:26.823

A Powerball ticket sold at Lone Jack 66, 205 S. Bynum Road in Lone Jack, was worth $50,000 for one Missouri Lottery player.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball, in the Feb. 14 drawing.

The winning numbers that night were 16, 25, 27, 49 and 55, with a Powerball of 17. The winner claimed his prize at the Lottery’s Kansas City regional office on Feb. 18.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $58 million.

There are currently $1.1 million in unclaimed Powerball prizes of $50,000 or more. That includes a $1 million prize, as well as a $50,000 winning ticket sold at a Price Chopper in Lee’s Summit.

Any prize money that is unclaimed 180 days after the draw date of a ticket's last winning play will go to benefit Missouri public education.

Players who purchased tickets in Jackson County in FY21 won more than $92.3 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $22.4 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.