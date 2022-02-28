AAAED HAILS THE NOMINATION OF JUDGE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON FOR THE U.S. SUPREME COURT
Organization of Equal Opportunity and Diversity Professionals commends President Joe Biden for his commitment to Equal Opportunity on the Nation’s Highest Court
This is a momentous occasion. For the first time in history, a woman of African descent will ascend to the nation’s highest court.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity (AAAED), a national not-for-profit association of equal opportunity, diversity and affirmative action professionals, applauds the selection of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court. AAAED President Dr. Richard Anthony Baker said, “This is a momentous occasion. For the first time in history, a woman of African descent will ascend to the nation’s highest court.”
— Dr. Richard Anthony Baker, President, AAAED
Founded in 1974 as the American Association for Affirmative Action, AAAED has accumulated 48 years of leadership in providing professional training to members, enabling them to be more successful and productive in their careers as equal opportunity, compliance and diversity practitioners. AAAED also promotes the understanding and advocacy of affirmative action and other equal opportunity laws to enhance the tenets of access, inclusion and equality in employment, economic and educational opportunities.
In light of the association’s mission since its founding, the announcement of Judge Jackson’s nomination is particularly significant for AAAED. AAAED members work daily on the front lines to promote equal opportunity in higher education, private industry and government. “We were established at a time when the first modern equal opportunity laws were being implemented. Since then, our members have labored in the vineyards for a day such as this,” said Shirley J. Wilcher, AAAED’s Executive Director.
Judge Jackson’s record makes her indisputably qualified to serve on the Supreme Court, holding a J.D. cum laude from Harvard Law School, where she served as a supervising editor of the Harvard Law Review, and an A.B., magna cum laude, in Government from Harvard-Radcliffe College in 1992. Judge Jackson has clerked for three federal judges, including Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer in the U.S. Supreme Court. Her job history also includes working Of Counsel for a prestigious law firm, serving as an assistant Federal Public Defender, and serving as a commissioner on the US Sentencing Commission. In addition, Judge Jackson spent eight years as a judge on the federal district court in Washington, DC and in 2021, was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit by President Biden. Currently Judge Jackson is a member of the Judicial Conference Committee on Defender Services, as well as the Board of Overseers of Harvard University.
With her sterling credentials, the selection of Judge Jackson also underscores the fundamental purpose of affirmative action: giving everyone who is qualified, an opportunity to serve. “Affirmative Action is not about promoting the unqualified,” said Dr. Baker. “It is about removing the barriers that have been in place since the nation’s founding, and giving everyone, including this extraordinary jurist, an opportunity to participate at every level of government.” Dr. Baker added: “Now that the President has made this nomination, we encourage each member of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee to act swiftly to advise and consent to confirm Judge Jackson, so that she may take her seat among the other justices of the High Court.”
