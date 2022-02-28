Antihypertensive Drugs Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Antihypertensive Drugs Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts By Drug (Diuretics, Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors, Angiotensin Receptor Blockers, Beta-blockers, Vasodilators, Calcium Channel Blockers, Renin Inhibitors, Alpha-blockers and Others), By Condition (Primary Hypertension and Secondary Hypertension), By Medication type (Monotherapy, Combination Therapy and Fixed Dose Combinations), By Drug Type (Generic Drugs and Branded Drugs), By Patient Demographics (Geriatric Patient, Adult Patient and Pediatric), By End-User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail pharmacy, Ecommerce and Others), PLUS Profiles of Leading Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on Antihypertensive Drugs Market

COVID-19 impact through different recovery models such as V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, and L-shaped; has been taken into consideration while estimating and forecasting the Antihypertensive Drugs market. Different recovery scenarios are also included in the report for all the segments and regions/nation. The recovery scenarios based on which market has been forecasted and analysed herein the report are mentioned below:

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of Hypertensive

Hypertensive is the most common disease around the world. However, number of people suffering from hypertensive has increased very significantly from last few years. Hypertensive can occur due to consumption of tobacco, too much salt (sodium) and little potassium in your diet, alcohol and to people being overweight or obese. Increasing prevalence of hypertensive are increasing demand of antihypertensive drugs for the treatment of hypertensive.

Increasing Strategic initiatives in Antihypertensive Drugs market

Antihypertensive drugs market is recoding various strategic initiatives from the player present in the market and from the manufactures who are planning to enter in the market. Manufactures in the market has formed various partnerships and joint venture to launch new product acquiring new regulatory approvals. These strategic initiatives have increased their revenue generation and helped manufacturers to increase their market share in antihypertensive drugs in the market.

Market Opportunities

Increasing Awareness Program

Increasing burden of hypertensive is leading various governments, regulatory authorities, national & international organisations to increase awareness campaigns, advertisements and press conference and social event to increase awareness regarding hypertensive treatments. These awareness programs are expected to increase the treatment and diagnosis rate in the developing countries and demand of antihypertensive drugs for hypertensive treatment.

Increasing therapeutic Advancements in Antihypertensive Drugs

Researchers and manufactures from all over the world are increasing research and development activities for development of new, innovative, more effective and economic antihypertensive drugs. New research and development will lead to introduction of new products in the market which is expected to increase the adoption of antihypertensive drugs.

Competitive Landscape

Other companies profiled in the report include: Actelion Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Glenmark Pharmaceutical Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca plc, Lupin, Merck & Co., Inc., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others. Some of the key developments are listed below:

In 2020, UnitedHealth has launched digital clinical trial to check impact of Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors on high-risk COVID-19 patients. The major focus of this clinical trial is to address clinical community concerns such as “these drugs would make the virus worse”, clinical train Negative impact will help to reduce fear associated with antihypertensive drugs and will boost the demand of Antihypertensive Drugs.

